V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 15.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in V.F. by 81.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.