Prenetics Global (PRE) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.15 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.35 billion -$8.25 million -6.08

Prenetics Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 772.93%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prenetics Global rivals beat Prenetics Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

