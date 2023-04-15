Comparing Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & Its Rivals

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.78 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.35 billion -$8.25 million -6.08

Risk and Volatility

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 333.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.02%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

