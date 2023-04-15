Financial Comparison: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 52.62 -$445.94 million ($1.25) -4.64

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.82, suggesting a potential upside of 121.00%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Luminar Technologies -1,095.73% -771.53% -58.63%

Risk & Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

