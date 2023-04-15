Head-To-Head Review: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $826.74 million 1.79 -$71.63 million ($1.49) -15.39 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SL Green Realty and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safestore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty -9.44% -1.62% -0.67% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 4 9 2 0 1.87 Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $36.06, indicating a potential upside of 57.27%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Safestore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

