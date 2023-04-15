Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $132.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,794 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Etsy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.