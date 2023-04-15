AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 in the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

