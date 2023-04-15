Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

