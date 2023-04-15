Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target at $56.67

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile



Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

