AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,992 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.