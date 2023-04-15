Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Guess’ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess’ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,382,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

