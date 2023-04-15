S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.35 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

