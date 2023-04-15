S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.35 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.