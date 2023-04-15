Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 4.6 %

Lipocine stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

