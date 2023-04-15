SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SITE opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

