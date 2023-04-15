Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everi by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Everi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.