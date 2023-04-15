Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $101.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $111.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.01%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.