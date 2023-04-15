Ball’s (BALL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

