Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $23.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

