StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

