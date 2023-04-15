Skillsoft Corp. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Stock Down 7.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,451,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 248,814 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 231.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 264,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 1,007.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

