Comparing Isoray (NYSE:ISR) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Isoray and Quipt Home Medical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isoray and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $10.80 million 0.00 -$7.27 million ($0.07) N/A Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.81 $4.84 million $0.20 34.65

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Isoray. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -115.91% -17.12% -16.15% Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Isoray and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isoray and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.55%.

Risk and Volatility

Isoray has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Isoray on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

