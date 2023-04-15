NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $253.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NICE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $227.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

