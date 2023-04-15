NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $253.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NICE Trading Down 0.7 %

NICE opened at $227.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

