Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.