Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $42.67

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

