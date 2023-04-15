Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $42.67

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.