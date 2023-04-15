Head-To-Head Analysis: Stride (NYSE:LRN) versus EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stride has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stride and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.98 $107.13 million $2.33 16.44 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 1.99 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.63% 12.30% 6.13% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stride beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

