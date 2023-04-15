Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $53.13

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Cedar Fair Stock Performance
FUN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
Cedar Fair Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
