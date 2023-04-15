Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

