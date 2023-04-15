NextPlat (NXPL) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NextPlat to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextPlat and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 615 2334 2480 120 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 144.00%. Given NextPlat’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.73% -1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.61 NextPlat Competitors $24.56 billion $682.95 million -2.23

NextPlat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlat rivals beat NextPlat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

