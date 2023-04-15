Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $185.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.