HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Head-To-Head Survey

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) and Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HORIBA and Churchill Capital Corp VI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Churchill Capital Corp VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $2.04 billion 1.17 $193.94 million $4.90 11.54 Churchill Capital Corp VI N/A N/A $29.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares HORIBA and Churchill Capital Corp VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp VI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Churchill Capital Corp VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Churchill Capital Corp VI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HORIBA has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp VI has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Churchill Capital Corp VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA N/A N/A N/A Churchill Capital Corp VI N/A -116.50% 5.25%

Summary

HORIBA beats Churchill Capital Corp VI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

