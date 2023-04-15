Contrasting RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 27.21% 9.95% 8.80% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $773.18 million N/A $208.96 million $0.15 17.40 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RLX Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RLX Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLX Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Summary

RLX Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

