Reviewing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucira Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 341 626 1235 19 2.42

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Lucira Health’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.05 Lucira Health Competitors $466.17 million $9.58 million -52.37

Lucira Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

