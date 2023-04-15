NextPlat (NXPL) & Its Competitors Critical Review

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextPlat to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlat and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 615 2334 2480 120 2.38

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 144.00%. Given NextPlat’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.73% -1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.61 NextPlat Competitors $24.56 billion $682.95 million -2.23

NextPlat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlat competitors beat NextPlat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

