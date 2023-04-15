Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

