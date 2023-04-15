StockNews.com Upgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ebix Stock Performance

EBIX opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.36. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

