Loop Capital Trims Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Target Price to $4.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Grab Trading Down 2.6 %

GRAB opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

