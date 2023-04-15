InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at TD Cowen

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
InterCure stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. InterCure has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.18.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.
InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
