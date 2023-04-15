InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at TD Cowen

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InterCure Price Performance

InterCure stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. InterCure has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.18.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

InterCure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCR. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterCure during the third quarter worth $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterCure by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterCure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

