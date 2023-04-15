Morgan Stanley Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $77.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

