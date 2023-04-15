The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $4.50

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 7,156,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,759,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 60.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,500,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 566,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

