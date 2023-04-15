Brokers Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

PXD opened at $230.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

