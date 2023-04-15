Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

