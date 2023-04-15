Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.87.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Stories

