Sabra Health Care REIT’s (SBRA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

SBRA opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 973,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 162,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

