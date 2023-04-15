Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 338,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,874,000.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

