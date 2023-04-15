HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of LEGN opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $48,422,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

