RCI Hospitality’s (RICK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $693.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

