Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.14.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $177.82 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average of $197.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.