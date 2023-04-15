Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) versus Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Head to Head Review

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 1.07 $72.22 million $5.32 5.13

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlas Lithium and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.19%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash 21.39% 11.27% 10.02%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.